New India envoy seeks to revitalize bilateral political engagement

By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador Dr Adarsh Swaika said on Tuesday that he would strive to revitalize high-level political engagement between Kuwait and India. Addressing the media after presenting credentials as India’s new ambassador to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday, Dr Swaika said he wants to begin his official tenure by thanking HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and the government and the people of Kuwait.

Hinting at an upcoming high-level visit, he said: “We expect the visit of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister to India at an early opportunity this year.” Foreign Minister of Kuwait had last visited India in March 2021 and India’s External Affairs Minister visited Kuwait in June 2021. The discussions at both ministerial visits led to elevation of Joint Commission meetings at the foreign-minister level.

Both foreign ministers had a very productive conversation in December last year during which India’s external affairs minister extended an invitation to foreign minister of Kuwait to visit India, he said.The ambassador gave an overview of Kuwait-India partnership and spelt out his priorities and expectations as India’s new ambassador.

“India and Kuwait have been traditional and time-tested partners. It is a relationship that has both historical foundations and modern-day ingredients for a strong partnership. Geographically, we are maritime neighbors, with the Arabian Sea connecting our shores. Culturally, we are close to each other especially the strong people-to-people connection that makes our relationship unique. Economically, India is crucial to Kuwait’s food security while Kuwait is crucial to India’s energy security. And most importantly, it is a relationship to which the leadership of both countries attaches utmost importance,” he pointed out.

Bilateral trade

The total bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stood at $12.243 billion in 2021 and is currently growing following the pandemic recovery. “India is second largest destination for Kuwait’s oil exports. Kuwait also has good investments in India through Kuwait Investment Authority’s investments. However, it is my considered view that there is a lot of untapped potential both in terms of trade and investments from both sides,” he said.

“My endeavor as an ambassador would be to further strengthen our economic partnership. On the trade front, there is a lot of scope for project exports from India,” he said. “Having a large Indian community in Kuwait also keeps the embassy on its toes, practically on a 24/7 basis. But then again, this is our duty and responsibility.”

“Our consular service delivery mechanisms are robust. The embassy also has a sound feedback and grievance redressal mechanism including 12 WhatsApp lines for various services. The WhatsApp lines are being monitored on 24×7 basis by dedicated people,” he added.