New Kuwait Amb. presents credentials to Bangladesh pres.

Dhaka: Kuwait’s new Ambassador to Bangladesh Faisal Al-Adwani presented Thursday, a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary to the President of Bangladesh Muhammad Abdul Hamid in a protocol ceremony.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Al-Adwani conveyed to President Abdul Hamid the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and their wishes to the Bangladeshi people for more progress and prosperity.

Both sides reviewed the friendly relations and expressed desire to further cement the friendly partnership between both countries in all areas.

On his part, President Abdul Hamid asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and sincere wishes to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince as well as the people of Kuwait.