New Kuwaiti envoys to Qatar, China present credentials

KUWAIT: Khaled Al-Mutairi presented his credentials as new Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar to Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday. In a phone call to KUNA after his meeting with the Qatari minister, Mutairi praised the historic and strategic relations binding Kuwait and Qatar, pointing out the keenness of the wise leaderships in both countries to strengthen ties at all levels. He said the Qatari foreign minister praised as exemplary the relations between his country and Kuwait, affirming the desire of both sides to deepen cooperation.

New Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Sadiq Marafi presented on Monday his credentials to Deputy Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Li Chiang. In a statement to KUNA after handing over his credentials, Marafi praised the historic and strategic relations bounding Kuwait and China.

He stressed the importance of continuing to develop friendly Kuwaiti-Chinese relations, as well as strengthening the existing strategic partnership and political dialogue on international and Middle Eastern issues of common interest. During the meeting, Marafi conveyed the greetings of Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. – KUNA