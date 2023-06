New Parliament names committee members

KUWAIT: Members of the National Assembly, during the first ordinary session of the 17th legislative term held Tuesday, named members of several parliamentary committees. Kuwait Times has compiled a list of the committees and the members of parliament comprising them.

Committee to Prepare the Response to Amiri Speech

MP Osama Al-Shaheeen

MP Hamad Al-Obaid

MP Bader Al-Enezi

Financial and Economic Affairs Committee

MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri

MP Bader Al-Mulla

MP Abdullah Fahhad

MP Abdulwahab Al-Essa

MP Abdullah Al-Anbaei

MP Dawood Marafie

MP Bader Al-Enezi

Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee

MP Osama Al-Shaheen

MP Muhannad Al-Sayer

MP Abdulkarim Al-Kandari

MP Abdulaziz Al-Saqaabi

MP Jenan Bushehri

MP Mubarak Al-Tasha

MP Jarrah Al-Fouzan

Interior and Defense Committee

MP Khaled Al-Otaibi

MP Khaled Al-Tammar

MP Majed Al-Mutairi

MP Bader Al-Shemmari

MP Mohammad Al-Ajmi

Petitions and Complaints Committee

MP Hamdan Al-Azemi

MP Mohammad Hayef

MP Khaled Al-Otaibi

MP Khaled Al-Tammar

MP Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi

Health, Social Affairs and Labor Committee

MP Bader Al-Enezi

MP Saad Al-Khanfour

MP Majed Al-Mutairi

MP Hani Shams

MP Fahad Al-Azemi

Foreign Relations Committee

MP Marzouq Al-Hubaini

MP Abdulkarim Al-Kandari

MP Abdulaziz Al-Saqaabi

MP Abdullah Al-Mudhaf

MP Shuaib Shaaban

Public Utilities Committee

MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf

MP Dawood Marafie

MP Mohammad Al-Huwailah

MP Mohammad Al-Ajmi

MP Ahmad Lari

MP Fahad Al-Masoud

MP Fares Al-Otaibi

Education and Culture Committee

MP Hamad Matar

MP Jenan Bushehri

MP Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi

MP Hamad Al-Alyan

MP Mohammad Al-Huwailah

Budgets Committee

MP Abdulwahab Al-Essa

MP Fahad Al-Masoud

MP Saud Al-Asfour

MP Osama Al-Zaid

MP Adel Al-Damkhi

MP Bader Al-Mulla

MP Hamad Al-Matar

Public Funds Protection Committee

MP Osama Al-Shaheen

MP Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf

MP Meteb Al-Enezi

MP Jarrah Al-Fouzan

MP Hamad Al-Alyan

Sports and Youth Committee

MP Bader Al-Enezi

MP Majed Al-Mutairi

MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf

Bedoons Committee

MP Hani Shams

MP Bader Al-Enezi

MP Fahad Al-Azemi

MP Hasan Jowhar

MP Ahmad Lari

Human Rights Defense Committee

MP Fahad Al-Azemi

MP Falah Al-Hajeri

MP Mohammad Hayef

MP Adel Al-Damkhi

MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri