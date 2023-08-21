Newly-enacted laws a testament to govt’s cooperation with MPs

KUWAIT: A quartet of newly-enacted laws is a testament to the Kuwaiti government’s cooperation with parliament, the Cabinet said on Monday, thanking the country’s political leaders for their approval of the new legislations. The new laws entail alterations to legislation dealing with health insurance for Kuwaiti retirees, in addition to a separate law on the formation of construction firms tasked with ensuring the economic development of residential areas.

The Kuwaiti government has also approved new electoral laws dealing with parliamentary elections, while amendments to legislation pertaining the constitutional court were also given the thumbs up, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi told reporters after the weekly cabinet session chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 variant known as EG.5, or Eris, Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi said the health situation in Kuwait is stable despite the emergence of this new strain, calling on the public to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions. The Cabinet went on to refer a draft law, over some alterations pertaining the electoral constituencies in municipal elections, to His Highness the Crown Prince, pending his approval. – KUNA