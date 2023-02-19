No plans to reduce number of Kuwait’s diplomatic missions

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi attended the annual gathering at the farm of Sheikh Ali Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Foreign ambassadors and their staff also attended the event at Al-Azayez Farm. In a statement to the press, Otaibi revealed new ambassadors will be appointed to fill vacancies at Kuwaiti embassies abroad in the coming weeks. “There are no plans to reduce the number of Kuwait’s diplomatic missions abroad, but they may be increased if necessary,” he said.

On the diplomats gathering at Azayez, he said: “It is an opportunity for diplomatic families to communicate with others and enjoy their day in a friendly atmosphere away from work.” He affirmed this is an opportunity for him to get to know ambassadors closely, especially since he was appointed as deputy foreign minister only six weeks ago.

Otaibi expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Ali Al-Jaber for his annual invitation to diplomats at Azayez Farm. He noted the importance of these friendly meetings in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, describing this initiative as generous, especially as it coincides with Kuwait’s national days.

Sheikh Ali indicated the gatherings he holds annually at Azayez Farm are a continuous annual tradition that did not stop except briefly during the COVID pandemic, referring to the royal directives of HH the Amir for the continuation of these gatherings, pointing out the gathering was for diplomats, media, foreign ambassadors and their families. “I am honored to attend this large gathering of diplomats, most of whom were posted during the pandemic, and I was pleased to know them,” he said.