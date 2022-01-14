Novak Djokovic stunned as Australia decide to deport tennis star

Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time Friday in a sensational new attempt to deport the tennis superstar over his Covid-19 vaccine status.The government acted three days ahead of the Australian Open, putting the unvaccinated Serbian’s dream of a record 21st Grand Slam in extreme peril.

Djokovic, an avowed COVID-19 vaccine sceptic, is the tournament’s top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts a few hours beforehand. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he acted on “health and good order grounds on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”.