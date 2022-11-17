Nursing Institute holds exhibition on 60th anniversary

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Nursing Institute has celebrated on Thursday its 60th anniversary by holding an exhibition on its departments and its history. The event showcased the most important milestones of the institute over the years in developing its departments and enhancing its role by supporting the workforce and its technical staff in various fields.

The event also shed light on different aspects of training in medical nursery in the institute such as the Kuwaiti Army and National Guard. The institute was founded in October 27th of 1962. It offers courses and trainings in different aspects of nursing in highest international standards.