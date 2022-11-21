Obesity-related surgeries in Kuwait on rise

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Consultant internist, gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Wafaa Al-Hashash said there is a close link between sleeve gastrectomy and an increase in gastroesophageal reflux, adding that 40 percent of those who undergo the procedure had reflux within six months, ie around 2,000 people.

She said the number of surgeries related to obesity conducted in Kuwait reached around 5,000 per year, and this places Kuwait in second place after Chile. She said 25 percent of patients who underwent gastrectomy had the stretta technique to treat gastroenterological reflux, ie around 1,250 persons had the stretta technique and the recovery rate is over 90 percent.

Dr Hashash said the stretta technique provides a safe non-surgical option to treat reflux. It is also suitable for patients who do not wish to change gastrectomy to bypass, adding that it is conducted using frequency waves and endoscopy of the lower esophageal valve, and there is no need to stay in hospital afterwards.

Dr Hashash said there are different means by which reflux can be treated after gastrectomy, including using proton inhibitor drugs, which are medicines that help strengthen the lower esophageal valve and regulate the digestive system, in addition to following a nutrition system through which the person can get the required nutritious elements while avoiding foods that cause reflux. Hashash warned against ignoring reflux, because it can lead to esophagus infection, which can lead to cancer.