Official touts Kuwait’s anti-corruption legislation

KUWAIT: Acting Undersecretary of State Ministry for National Assembly Affairs Dr Ahmad Al-Haifi said yesterday that Kuwait was a pioneer in terms of anti-corruption legislation, and the diversity of bodies entrusted with it, touting the legislative and executive authorities’ efforts in legislation and accountability.

Haifi referred to the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to complete all requirements to eradicate corruption, as it impedes economic growth, as well as its social impact in the absence of justice, equality and equal opportunities. Haifi then reviewed, in a report issued by the ministry the efforts of Kuwait in facing corruption, which stems from four main aspects.

On the aspect of the legislative system, he stated that the government, in cooperation with the National Assembly, established a legislative system that highlighted its efforts to fight corruption. On the aspect of government decisions and measures to fight corruption and maintain public funds, he discussed the government’s efforts to develop an effective strategy to face administrative and financial corruption, including digital transformation.

Haifi also referred to developing work mechanisms in government bodies, committing to applying the law on everyone, activating the role of regulatory bodies and community partnership in fighting corruption, and cooperating with the National Assembly to complete the legislative system.

On the aspect of activating the role of regulatory bodies, he explained that Kuwait possesses a diverse system of regulatory bodies that integrate with each other to curb manifestations of financial and administrative corruption, including the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the State Audit Bureau (SAB) and the Civil Service Council (CSC).

He also referred to the Government Performance Follow-up Agency, the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, the Ministry of Finance’s Financial Control Department, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Committee, Public Funds Protection Committee of the National Assembly, the Parliament’s Budgets and Final Account Committee, in addition to the Public Prosecution and several other official relevant bodies.

On the aspect of improving Kuwait’s ranking in international indicators, Haifi said that the government’s efforts to fight corruption in recent years have contributed to improving Kuwait’s ranking on the Global Corruption Perceptions Index after falling to the 85th globally and advancing to the 73rd place in the last three years.

He pointed out that this improvement reflected various efforts represented in referring many cases of corruption and money infringement to the competent authorities and issuing laws to help improve the legislative environment. These laws are related to enhancing integrity, transparency, and implementing Kuwait’s strategy to enhance integrity, fight corruption and e-governance in state agencies, in addition to submitting periodic reports to monitor government performance. – KUNA