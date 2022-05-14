Officials amend third Gulf Games schedule

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The Higher organizing committee of the Third Gulf Games has amended the schedule after the postponement of its launch for three days due to the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The games will be launched in four events instead of one as were previously scheduled. The committee decided to join the first days of competitions prior to the opening ceremony on May 22nd to avoid extension of the games dragging beyond 31st May as participating teams are committed to other continental events.

Shooting is ready

The games will start on Monday (9:00 am) with men and women athletics, men’s basketball, Futsal and shooting tournaments. The technical meeting of the participating shooting teams will be held on Monday. The shooting equipments will also be inspected. President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Engineer Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi said Kuwait team are ready for the event and shooters have been in a training camp for days in preparation for the competitions.

Al-Otaibi said the technical department selected 28 shooters to compete in the events. Engineer Duaij Al-Otaibi thanked President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, committee members, Director General of Public Authority for Sport Dr Humoud Fulaiteh and all those who supported the Kuwait National team.

Futsal team

Meanwhile, the Minister of National Assembly Affairs, State minister for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Rajhi, Information and Culture Minister Dr Hamad Rouh Al- Deen, President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Al-Nasser and Deputy Director General of PAS Dr Saqer Al-Mulla visited the Futsal team during their training. The visit was highly appreciated by the team officials and players. Manager of the Futsal team Hussein Habeeb thanked the officials for their visit adding that it boosted the team’s moral.

The officials inspected Sheikh Saad Al-Abdallah complex facilities during their visit to check all preparations ahead of the competitions on Monday. Chairman of Athletics Federation Sayyar Al-Enezi lauded the visit of Ministers Mohammad Al-Rajhi and Hamad Rouh Al Deen to Ahamad Al-Rashdan Field and Track in Keifan area. He said the technical committee headed by federation member Bader Al-Rushoud approved the amendments on the competitions schedule in order to have the men and women competitions to be at the same time for three days. He said the men’s competitions will be in two sections – mornings from 9:00am and from 7:00 to 9:00 pm; 4:00pm-6:00 pm for women.

Bu Shallakh happy

Member of UAE Football Association Amal Bu Shallakh said she is happy to see the women’s participation for the first time in the Gulf Games. Bu Shallakh commended the efforts of KOC member Fatima Hayat in developing women’s football.