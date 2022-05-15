Officials pay tribute to Abu Akleh

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Palestine opened a condolence book on Sunday to pay tribute to martyred Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. In a press statement, Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub strongly condemned the assassination of Abu Akleh. He noted Abu Akleh was not only a journalist – she was a dear friend and an icon, praising Kuwait’s condemnation of the crime of her killing.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said: “On behalf of the members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly and the Kuwaiti people to our brothers in Palestine on the death of journalist Abu Akleh – this is evidence of the occupying Zionist regime’s lack of respect of any laws. This matter is not surprising and will continue as long as there is no serious action toward the Zionists to confront these moral and inhuman acts.”

Saad Al-Saeedi, Al Jazeera Bureau Chief in Kuwait, said: “Today’s condolences are for the entire press. The martyr revealed the face of the Zionists and their falsehoods and lies regarding their claims of respect for the press and freedom of speech. They shot her twice – first when they aimed a bullet at her, and then when they targeted her soulless body while she was in her coffin. This is the body that was able to defeat the heavily armed force.” (See Page 2)

UN Secretary General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait Tareq Al-Sheikh affirmed what the UN Secretary-General said in his statement on respecting international conventions and human rights, especially in giving full freedom to journalists to work without any harassment or intimidation of being targeted.