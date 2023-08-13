Officials urged to implement security plans

KUWAIT: The First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, directed the ministry’s leadership to continue implementing security plans targeting violators and wanted persons and applying the law to everyone.

According to a press release from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid chaired a security meeting with a number of security officials on Sunday in the presence of the Undersecretary (Interior) Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas in continuation of periodic meetings with the leadership of the ministry to review the latest security developments in the country.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid reviewed with the assistant agents the security situation in the country and the plans developed in this regard. He made some remarks to activate the measures so as to address any negative phenomena. He also directed the field staff to exert more effort, work, and full coordination between all security sectors and gave some instructions and directives that helped with the accuracy and completion of the work.

He stressed his confidence in the ability of the employees of the Ministry of Interior to perform the tasks assigned to them, calling on them to continue to give with the same efficiency and readiness. – KUNA