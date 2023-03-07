Omani ambassador, KUNA Chief discuss media cooperation

KUWAIT: Director-General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr Fatima Al-Salem on Tuesday discussed with the Omani Ambassador Saleh Al-Kharosi on ways of enhancing media cooperation between the two countries. Dr Al-Salem, during the meeting in her office, affirmed KUNA’s keenness on boosting Kuwaiti-Omani relations across various fields and hoped for more development and progress, especially in media.

The Omani Ambassador congratulated Dr Al-Salem on her appointment as KUNA’s Director General and commended the agency’s sense of responsibility, fortitude, and role in advancing media in Kuwait. He also noted the significant role of Kuwaiti media as a whole in supporting bilateral ties and thanked KUNA for its efforts in connecting people and its credibility and objectivity in relaying facts and events. – KUNA