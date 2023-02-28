Omani minister praises Kflag over Guinness Record

KUWAIT: Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Theyazin Al-Said commended on Tuesday Kuwait’s voluntary team Kflag for setting a new Guinness World Record by unfolding the largest flag at the Seventh Hole Cave, Salmah Plateau, Oman.

Welcoming the Kflag team, with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Oman Mohammad Al-Hajri attending, the Omani minister said Gulf voluntary teams always make achievements so young people’s energies and talent should be capitalized on to disseminate sports culture. He underlined that his country was keen on cementing and beefing up relationships among in young people in all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in general and Kuwait and Oman in particular, to promote their countries’ status in all fields.

Head of Kflag team Fuad Qabazard dedicated the Guinness Record accomplishment certificate to the Omani minister in appreciation of the efforts exerted by Omani officials to make it easy for the Kuwaiti team to accomplish their mission in a scene that unequivocally bespoke Gulf unity and solidarity.

He elaborated that the flag-unfolding initiative was considered to have been a big challenge for the 16-member voluntary team, noting that it took them six months to notch up this accomplishment. Kflag, a Kuwaiti voluntary team, on Sunday set a new Guinness World Record by unfolding the largest flag at the Seventh Hole Cave, Salmah Plateau, Oman. – KUNA