Omar Al-Omar chairman of Information Technology Authority

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s government has appointed a new board of directors for the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), sources told Kuwait Times. The board includes Omar Al-Omar as chairman, Abdullah Al-Ajmi as vice chairman, and members Waleed Al-Hasawi, Mohammad Al-Mousa, Rana Al-Rushaid, Shaimaa Al-Terkait and Fahad Al-Zumai.

The Cabinet later released a statement confirming the news. “Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Fares announced that the Cabinet approved the decree on assigning the new board members of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA),” reads an official statement released by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) “Minister Fares announced the names of the new board members as follows: 1- Omar Saud Al-Omar as Chairman. 2- Abdullah Khaled Al-Ajmi as Deputy. 3- Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Rashed as Member. 4- Rana Muayad Al-Rushaid as Member. 5- Shaimaa Nabil Al-Terkait as Member. 6- Dr Waleed Eissa Al-Hasawi as Member. 7- Dr Fahad Ali Al-Zumai as Member.”