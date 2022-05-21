One dead in accident near Mubarak Al-Kabeer

KUWAIT: A motorist died in an accident that happened at the crossroad between Qurain and Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Kuwait Fire Force said. Firemen responded to the scene and removed the man’s body from the vehicle, it said in a statement, adding that an investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident.

Separately, the Interior Ministry said yesterday that coastguards stopped a ship in Kuwait’s territorial waters carrying around 240 tons of smuggled diesel fuel, adding that the smugglers were referred to the proper authorities for further action.