Online gaming traps students, concerns parents

By Alexis De Leon

KUWAIT: Online gameplay is becoming more and more common, especially among teenagers, as a growing number of individuals has access to high-speed internet. Concerns about the effects of excessive use have increased along with the popularity of online games. Internet gaming disorder was recognized as a mental illness by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019. All over the globe, addiction to online gaming has emerged as a significant public health issue. Teenagers are the age group most likely to face the adverse effects of technology, such as internet games.

The loss of control over using online games causes Internet Gaming Disorder, which interferes with other daily tasks. Research has shown that adolescent online game addiction has an effect on social, academic, psychological, and health aspects of life. Adolescents may become trapped in their obsession due to a lack of knowledge about the dangers of online game addiction. “I spent 9 to 10 hours gaming during high school. I would skip class to play games actually. During the weekends, I would game for 12 to 13 hours, I don’t sleep much,” Redwan Ahmed, graduated student and now a licensed gaming coach told Kuwait Times.

Ahmed used to participate in professional “Counter Strike – Global Offensive” tournaments for roughly over two and half to three years when he was in high school. He took part in 30 to 40 tournaments that earned him an estimate of 15,000 US Dollars. However, because he constantly had gaming on his mind, it affected his hygiene and academics — he earned B’s and C’s, compared to the A’s he got before discovering online games. Ahmed also mentioned that he would put off brushing his teeth and showering for playing another round. “I’m not that addicted now. Back then, I used to be very addicted.

But now, I just don’t play games that much anymore. I only play sometimes with a friend or so.” Ahmed confessed. Pix, an honors achiever in grade 11 STEM, has also participated in a few tournaments, winning a total of $200 through playing for more than 10 hours a day as a junior high school student. “But now since I’m almost graduating, the timespan has gone from 10 hours to simply just a few minutes.” He added. Pix admitted that as he lessened his time playing games, his grades got better.

“If we’re talking about when I was in junior high school, yeah, I’d consider myself addicted at that time, but not anymore,” said Pix. Rob Asumen, another honors achiever in STEM, said: “During the pandemic, I spent 7 to 8 hours gaming every day. After the pandemic, it’s been shortened to 1 to 3 hours.” Asumen added that one of the main purposes of gaming is to bring people together, both online and in real life. That’s why when his friends are not online, he ends up studying instead of playing. Asumen doesn’t think he is addicted to gaming but said it’s become a part of who he is.

“I don’t mean that I can’t live without it. I don’t make gaming my entire personality and my entire life, but you can’t describe me without gaming,” said Asumen. Some parents are concerned about their children’s online gaming habits. Rasha Al-Adawi has a 13-year-old son who often thinks about playing internet games. “All his focus and priorities are to buy new games and accessories instead of studying, which is why I will take (the games) away during school days so he can focus more,” she said. Claire, a mother of an 11-year-old child, said is only allowed to play during the weekends.

“He can only play for a maximum of 2 to 3 hours. He always asks for an extension to his time but we make sure to be strict with him because we’re concerned for his eyes. He’s wearing glasses which is why we started limiting his screen time,” said Claire. Oliver’s 16-year-old son can only play for approximately an hour after completing his school work. “He goes to the gym every other day and plays badminton every Friday,” said Oliver. Both students and parents emphasized that you should do what you enjoy doing, just not at the expense of your own health. It’s all a matter of self-control and being able to prioritize yourself more than your games.