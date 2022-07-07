Ons Jabeur reaches first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon

London: Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final on Thursday when she defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 27-year-old world number two from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face either 2019 champion Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s championship match.

Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to reach a Slam final.