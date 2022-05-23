Ooredoo Kuwait Gold Sponsor of AUM career fair

KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, participated as the Gold Sponsor at the American University of the Middle East’s Career Fair. Ooredoo’s Human Resources Department was present at the career fair to answer students queries about job opportunities, job descriptions, career paths, and to learn about the different training and internship opportunities Ooredoo provides annually in collaboration with different entities.

Omar Saleh Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources and Administration Services Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait reiterated the company’s belief in the major role youth play in the future of the country. Ooredoo’s support for youth is deep-rooted within its strategy across the organization. The company aims to open new horizons for the ambitious youth by giving them opportunities to apply their educational knowledge to the professional world.

Ooredoo Kuwait’s booth witnessed a noticeable turnout from the career fair visitors, as members of the Human Resources staff provided answers to all inquiries raised by the students who filled out the job applications for available vacancies.

During the fair, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American University of the Middle East (AUM), Dr Fahad Ibrahim Al-Othman, presented an honorary shield to Ooredoo Kuwait, in appreciation of the company’s continuous role in supporting and nurturing fresh graduates.

Ooredoo boasts a dynamic and fresh corporate culture where new ideas are nurtured, and everyone is given a fair chance to grow and maximize their potential. Ooredoo employees are always given opportunities to develop their skills and enhance their knowledge through extensive year-round training programs along with new challenges to develop their interests.