OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

VIENNA: The OPEC+ oil cartel agreed Monday to cut production for the first time in more than a year as it seeks to lift prices that have tumbled due to recession fears. The move could irk the United States as it has pressed the group to increase output in order to bring down energy prices that have fueled decades-high inflation. OPEC+, a 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, had agreed to huge cuts in output in 2020 when the COVID pandemic sent oil prices crashing, but it began to increase production modestly again last year as the market improved.

“An output cut won’t make them any friends at a time when the world is facing a cost-of-living crisis already and the group has failed to keep up with demand this year,” Craig Erlam, analyst at OANDA trading platform, warned prior to the OPEC+ announcement. Oil prices rose by more than three percent following the announcement, with the international benchmark, Brent, exceeding $96 per barrel while the US contract, WTI, reached almost $90.

At its last meeting, OPEC+ agreed to a small rise of 100,000 barrels per day for September after US President Joe Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia to plead for a production bump — although it was six times lower than its previous decisions. Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman last month had appeared to open the door to the idea of cutting output, which has since received the support of several member states and the cartel’s joint technical committee. He said “volatility and thin liquidity send erroneous signals to markets at times when clarity is most needed”.

Iran talks

Caroline Bain, commodities expert at Capital Economics, said the cut was not a total surprise a “little more than symbolic” as OPEC+ has struggled to meet its quotas due to lacklustre production in some of its member countries. “The bigger picture is that OPEC+ is producing well below its output target and this looks unlikely to change given that Angola and Nigeria, in particular, appear unable to return to pre-pandemic levels of production,” Bain said. In efforts to curb rising oil prices, the United States and its allies have released crude from their emergency reserves. And in a bid to curb Russia’s war funding, the G7 group of industrialized powers agreed Friday to move “urgently” towards capping the price of Russian oil.

Moscow has warned that it will no longer sell oil to countries that adopt the unprecedented mechanism. Another geopolitical issue is clouding the outlook. Negotiations aimed at reviving a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers could lead to an easing of oil sanctions in return for curbs to the atomic activities. However, Washington said Thursday that Tehran’s latest response to a European Union draft was “unfortunately… not constructive”.