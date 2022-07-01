OPEC crudes’ basket down by USD 2.03 pb

Vienna: The price of OPEC’s basket of oils went down by USD 2.03 to reach USD 115.61 per barrel on Thursday against USD 117.64 pb the day before, announced the organization.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its bulletin on Friday that the annual average rate of the crudes basket, last year, reached USD 69.89 pb.

The OPEC+ alliance countries agreed on June 2 to increase their production by 648,000 barrels for July and August.

The current additional quantities are exceeding the previously agreed monthly increases of 432,000 barrel per day, a statement issued by OPEC+ alliance countries said.