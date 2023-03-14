Over 1,000 teachers to be terminated

KUWAIT: Informed sources said the Education Ministry informed over 1,000 teachers of both genders they will be terminated at the end of the academic year, with more teachers to be laid off. Education zones are reviewing their actual need of teachers and those who are not needed to announce who will be let go before the end of May.

Sources said education zones are waiting for the end of the second school term at Kuwait University and Public Authority for Applied Education and Training to welcome new Kuwaiti teachers who graduate from education colleges and according to their numbers and specialties, the number of expatriate teachers who will be laid off will be determined. The sources said there is another list of expat administrators, which includes 143 administrators employed on the reward system, who were told their services are no longer needed.