Over 400 shooters participating in International Shooting Grand Prix

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix kicked off on Tuesday at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex with more than 400 shooters (representing 40 countries) participating. President of Asian Shooting Confederation, Honorary President of Kuwait Shooting Sport Club Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah thanked HH the Amir for his care and support.

He also thanked the Public Authority for Sport and Kuwait Shooting Federation and to all those who worked for the success of the championship. Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud said Kuwait is witnessing the gathering of brothers and friends from Asia and the Arab world while celebrating its national and liberation days. He congratulated HH the Amir, HH Crown Prince, Kuwait government and people.

In another development, the Arab Shooting Federation General Assembly (ASF) held its meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Eng Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi, in the presence of President of Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah and heads of the Arab delegations.

Al-Otaibi said the attendees congratulated HH the Amir, HH the crown Prince on the occasion of the national days and thanked them for their unlimited support. He said the ASF General assembly approved the financial and administrative reports and the decisions that were made lately, adding that the meeting also approved the organization of tournaments in Egypt, Morocco, Tunis and Algeria. He congratulated the Arab shooters who were ranked among the best in the world. He also congratulated the Egyptian federation for hosting the world championship and wished the Qatari federation success in hosting the next world championship.