Over 6,000 units ready to get electricity in Mutlaa

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare revealed that the total number of housing units ready to get electricity connected in the residential city of Mutlaa currently amounts to 5,361 housing units. The number will reach 6,860, in addition to a number of public buildings in six suburbs, next week. Housing affairs indicated that it is coordinating with the Ministry of Electricity and Water to examine the work needed to connect electricity to 1,499 housing units in two suburbs, while the delivery of current to 3,265 housing units in three suburbs has been completed.

The connection of electricity to all residential plots in the suburbs located between N6 to N11 will be completed before the end of next August ahead of schedule, the authority said. The work was previously scheduled to be done in December 2023. “District N8 has become the first residential suburb to get power connections completed, where all citizens living in it can apply for the delivery of electricity to their housing plots,” the authority said. District N11 will get power before the end of July.

Housing affairs indicated that it will receive applications for issuing a certificate of electricity connection for residential plots announced through the Sahel program, starting next Sunday. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) announced the operating of four main power plants to supply electricity to 3,265 plots of land in some parts of Al-Mutlaa, in coordination with the Public Authority For Housing Welfare.

In a news statement, the ministry said that it is ready to receive applications of the owners of the plots of land who want to get electricity. The statement referred to keenness of Minister Dr Jassem Al-Ostad on providing the plots of land with electricity, calling on the others to complete their applicants via the ministry’s website to get electricity. Delivering electricity to these plots will be done within three phases, the statement said. – Agencies