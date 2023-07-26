Over 800 youth attend Zain, SACGC camp

KUWAIT: Zain announces the successful conclusion of the Innovation Nation summer camp, a unique educational experience that came in partnership with Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) and in collaboration with the Avenues. The camp presented a unique set of rich content, courses, and workshops for children and youth to upskill a wide range of digital and technical skills with the aim of nurturing their creativity and fostering their talents.

This initiative was the first fruitful result of Zain and SACGC’s recently signed strategic partnership to invest in the talents and skills of Kuwait’s youth to contribute to the national economy by empowering tech and digital competencies, which are core requirements of today’s career market. The initiative achieved outstanding results in a short period of time. In just 10 days, the summer camp welcomed over 800 children and youth aged 7-14 years to join over 130 courses and workshops, covering the fundamentals of electronics, robotics, 3D printers, programming, artificial intelligence, and more.

The Innovation Nation summer camp offered a great opportunity for parents to positively fill their children’s free time while they shop at the Avenues. Each course or workshop ran for two hours and was supervised and facilitated by experts, volunteers, and certified trainers from SACGC. The content was presented in an out-of-the-box way with fun, informative, and innovative educational methods that appealed to younger age groups, resulting in hundreds of registrations.

Zain recently signed a memorandum of understanding with SACGC, a center of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), to build a new strategic partnership that focuses on elevating the digital literacy of the youth, empower creativity and innovation, and enhance the local startup ecosystem in the community.

The MoU aims to foster a joint collaboration between the two partners to achieve a number of targets, including elevating digital literacy, developing digital competencies, supporting the local startups ecosystem, empowering Kuwaiti inventors and innovators to excel, and more to serve the nation’s developmental, economic, and social goals. The partnership targets young people of 7-35 years, and includes insightful programs, workshops, and more to share expertise and achieve these shared goals.

The summer camp is the first of many projects under Zain’s all-new initiative, Innovation Nation, under which all of Zain’s innovation and entrepreneurship programs will fall, especially within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) areas. The initiative mainly targets the youth, and centers around a number of pillars, including entrepreneurship, investment, startup acceleration, supporting inventors, fostering innovation, and more.