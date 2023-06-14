Over 85,000 blood bags collected in 2022: MOH

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health collected more than 85,000 blood units and 7,500 platelet units through blood donations last year, Blood Transfusion Department Director Dr Reem Al-Radhwan said on Wednesday. In a statement marking World Blood Donor Day, Dr Radhwan noted that 56 percent of donors last year were Kuwaitis and 44 were expatriates.

The Ministry of Health is hosting an annual celebration to mark the World Blood Donor Day under the patronage of Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi and with the attendance of a World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Dr Radhwan said in a press statement. The celebration is held to honor donors, organizations and corporate social responsibility institutions for their efforts in organizing blood donation campaigns, she added.

She further noted that Kuwait participates every year on June 14 in WHO’s activities marking World Blood Donation Day, which is held this year under the slogan “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” This year’s celebration focuses on patients requiring life-long transfusion support and underlines the role every single person can play, by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma.

It also highlights the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can be always available, all over the world, so that all patients in need can receive timely treatment. – KUNA