PAAET, Arab Planning Institute sign deal to develop educational process

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) and the Arab Planning Institute signed Monday a memorandum of understanding to develop the educational and training process in the authority. The agreement is meant to help with the restructuring of the authority and its programs and designing a national system for professional qualifications, said Director General of PAAET Dr Hassan Al-Fajjam in a statement to Kuwait’s state media agency KUNA.

He added that the agreement fulfills the requirements for socioeconomic and human resources development in the country in line with the New Kuwait Vision 2035. The memorandum marks one of several collaborations between the two institutions. The Arab Planning Institute had previously developed a strategy for the authority’s inclusion in the labor market, including guidelines for human resource management and ways to prepare its Kuwaiti graduates and enhance their productivity and efficiency.

The new agreement, said Fajjam, will also help the authority find ways to stay up to date with e-learning and adopt innovative educational systems to keep pace with international prestigious academic institutions. The authority is also looking towards improving the educational process to match the requirements of the modern age. Director of the Arab Planning Institute, Dr. Bader Malallah, said the deal comes to enhance cooperation between the two sides through the activities and services provided by the institute to the PAAET.

The memorandum of understanding, said Malallah, is not limited to technical and advisory support, but includes training, institutional support, exchange of expertise, publishing support and program delivery. The cooperation is specifically focused on strategic planning and economic and financial reform, in order to provide an integrated vision for the authority. – KUNA