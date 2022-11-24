PAAET launches job opportunity exhibition

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training will hold the 5th annual career opportunity exhibition on 28th-30th November at their headquarters. “The Authority ensures that every year, this event is organized to create more communication opportunities,” General organizer, Fatima Al-Sayegh said.

The event will include the participation of a number of government, private and educational institutions in Kuwait and international institutions as well. “The working team assigned to organize the event is working hard to achieve the goals of the exhibition, which is considered one of the biggest of its kind in Kuwait,” she added, expressing her appreciation to those supporting and organizing the event.