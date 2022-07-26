PACI introduces dweller data service to Sahel app options

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) on Tuesday added the dweller data service to the government Sahel application. The new service gives landlords access to the data of tenants and allows them to report online to PACI in case of any inaccurate data or problems with tenants or co-owners, according to a PACI press release. The service, which has been available on PACI website since February 2021, enables landlords to supervise their real estate; adding it to Sahel makes access to it easier, the statement added

Source KUNA