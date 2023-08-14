Pak Donors celebrates anniversary with 22nd blood donation drive

KUWAIT: On a day that exemplified community spirit and the enduring bond between nations, Pak Donors proudly hosted its 22ndblood donation drive at Al Adan Hospital Blood bank. The event was an emblematic celebration of the 60thanniversary of diplomatic ties between Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The community’s heartfelt participation was evident with over 180 benevolent individuals stepping up to donate blood.

The occasion was magnified by the attendance of distinguished personalities; Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, Malik Muhammed Farooq; Community Welfare Attache, Farrukh Amir Sial; The eminent Dr Ahmad Al-Shatti, and several Pakistani community dignitaries. Their presence symbolized the deep-seated ties and mutual respect shared between our nations. Pak Donors wishes to extend its profound appreciation to every blood donor.

Their contributions reinforce the values of unity, compassion, and humanity that our community holds dear. A special note of gratitude is reserved for IEC Youthwing, who consistently stands by our side as a cause partner. Their unwavering support and dedication have been invaluable to our mission. Furthermore, our sincere thanks go out to our sponsors, community backers, and media partners whose belief in our cause and continued assistance played an indispensable role in the success of this event.

As we reflect upon the rich, six-decade history of Kuwait-Pakistan relations, this blood donation drive emphasizes our nations’ collective commitment to community welfare and mutual collaboration. Looking forward, we anticipate further milestones and shared successes in this longstanding partnership.