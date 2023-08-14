Pakistan Embassy marks Independence anniversary

KUWAIT: To commemorate the 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence, the Embassy organized a flag hoisting ceremony at the Chancery on 14 August 2023. The ceremony was well attended by a large number of Pakistani community members, including women and children. Messages from the President as well as Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out; wherein the leadership stressed that the entire nation must work with utmost devotion for the development and progress of the country.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, Malik Muhammad Farooq paid tribute to the forefathers of the Nation for their relentless services and sacrifices, which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. He stressed that as a nation, Pakistan has witnessed serious challenges and measured-up to each one with resilience, resolve and pride.

Referring to the historic day of 76th Independence anniversary, the Ambassador extended felicitations and urged the community members to work diligently and wholeheartedly for the progress and development of Pakistan. He acknowledged the contribution of Pakistanis residing in Kuwait towards progress and development of both the nations.

As part of series of events to observe the 76th anniversary, the Ambassador also appeared in Kuwait National Television KTV2 show ‘Good Morning Kuwait’ to highlight the significance of the day. An exclusive documentary by KTV Arabic channel in collaboration with the Embassy was telecasted featuring the sixty years of the diplomatic relations between the Pakistan and Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah conveyed their congratulatory messages to the leadership of Pakistan.