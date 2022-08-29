Pakistani Embassy hosts diaspora for flood relief assistance

KUWAIT: A community gathering under the auspices of Pakistani Ambassador Malik Muhammad Farooq was held at the embassy on August 28, 2022. The ambassador apprised the prominent members of the Pakistani community about the latest situation of floods in the country. He underscored that not only human lives have been lost, but massive damage to livestock, infrastructure, and particularly houses has occurred.

Farooq further stated that we are in coordination with the government of Kuwait and aid organizations, including Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), to mobilize assistance for the calamity-stricken people. The community members expressed their full support with the state and the people of Pakistan in this hour of need and disaster.

Very generous pledges for donations were made on the spot by the Pakistani diaspora, whose love for the country and the people was manifestly evident. The community leaders also promised that this is the beginning of the assistance and we shall not leave our Pakistani brethren alone in this hour of tribulation.

The ambassador noted with satisfaction that various Pakistan-based NGOs and charity organizations are in excellent coordination with the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait to mitigate the sufferings of flood victims in Pakistan.