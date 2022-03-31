Palestine ambassador sends Ramadan greetings

By Rami Tahboub

Ambassador of the State of Palestine

The Palestinian community and myself convey our congratulations to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HE Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

May Allah keep Kuwait and its people in prosperity, security and peace. I also congratulate the Palestinian community in Kuwait and wish them good health and success in their second country Kuwait. I pray to Almighty Allah that Ramadan next year arrives with Al-Aqsa Mosque liberated and the declaration of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Muslim ummah can celebrate the holy month in our first qibla Jerusalem.