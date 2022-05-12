Palestine Embassy opens a condolence register

KUWAIT: The Embassy of the state of Palestine to Kuwait presents expressed its greetings to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all diplomatic & consular missions and international organizations accredited in the State of Kuwait, and to local and International Media.

The Embassy will open a condolences book on Sunday 15/05/2022 (from 10:00 AM – 14:00 PM) for the Veteran Palestinian Martyr Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was executed by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday 11/05/2022 while she was covering the raid in Jenin Refuges Camp. Embassy building is at Bayan Block 13, Street 7, Villa 24.