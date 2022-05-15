Palestine envoy eulogizes fallen reporter: Abu Akleh’s death united Muslims and Christians

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Palestine opened a condolence book on Sunday to pay tribute to martyred Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. In a press statement, Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub strongly condemned the assassination of Abu Akleh. He noted Abu Akleh was not only a journalist – she was a dear friend and an icon, praising Kuwait’s effort in condemning the crime of her killing.

“Kuwait was one of the first countries to condemn the crime committed by the (Zionist) occupation. We appreciate the continuous support through its media coverage and the great stances adopted by Kuwaiti figures,” Tahboub said. “We can only pray for Abu Akleh. I believe God loves her more than anyone on this earth because her death united Muslims and Christians and this showed how Jerusalem is united for all religions. Even her coffin terrified an entire army with weapons,” the ambassador added.

UN Secretary General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait Tareq Al-Sheikh affirmed what the UN Secretary-General said in his statement on respecting international conventions and human rights, especially in giving full freedom to journalists to work without any harassment or intimidation of being targeted.

Sheikh called for a transparent investigation into this incident. “We would like to emphasize respect for the press and their right for safe coverage, which is an important requirement for all. We hope to stress the need to respect the resolutions issued by the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council on the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Lack of respect

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said: “On behalf of the members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly and the Kuwaiti people to our brothers in Palestine on the death of journalist Abu Akleh – this is evidence of the occupying Zionist regime’s lack of respect of any laws. This matter is not surprising and will continue as long as there is no serious action toward the Zionists in order to confront these immoral and inhuman acts.” He affirmed Kuwait’s support for Palestinians and their steadfastness in this struggle against the brutal Zionist occupation of Palestinian lands.

Saad Al-Saeedi, Al Jazeera Bureau Chief in Kuwait, said: “Today’s condolences are for all the press. The martyr revealed the face of the Zionists and their falsehoods and lies regarding their claims of respect for the press and freedom of speech. They shot her twice. When they aimed a bullet at her, and when they targeted her soulless body while she was in her coffin. This is the body that was able to defeat the heavily armed force.”

Saeedi vowed that Al Jazeera network will pursue this case legally. “There are UN resolutions condemning this act. There are ongoing investigations, and it is too early to talk about these results, but certainly, the Palestinian Authority and Al Jazeera will pursue those who committed this ugly crime,” he said. Father Pigol Anba-Bishoy of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Kuwait condemned the heinous crime. “We do not believe in violence. God created us for life and not for death,” he said.

“I offer my deepest condolences on the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was a light and a role model for so many and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the Palestinian people at this difficult time. Canada calls for a thorough investigation into this tragic incident,” Canada’s Ambassador to Kuwait Aliya Mawani said. “Scenes from the funeral procession are very distressing. Mourners should have been permitted to grieve in dignity. Journalists risk their lives every day to uncover truths and help us better understand our world. We must ensure their rights are upheld globally and that they are free and safe to do their important work,” she added.

“Extremely sad and deplorable news for the family, the international community and the freedom of the press. On Nakba day, I convey my heartfelt condolences to and sympathy to the family of Shireen Abu Akleh, her colleagues, friends and loved ones, even more after seeing the ugly use of force and the disrespectful behavior of members of the (Zionist) security forces against participants of the mourning procession,” German Ambassador to Kuwait Stefan Mobs said. Abu Akleh was executed by Zionist occupation forces on Wednesday while she was covering a raid in Jenin refugee camp.