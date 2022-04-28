Palestine’s envoy congratulates Kuwait on Eid

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Palestine to Kuwait Rami Tahboub released the following statement on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr: “I am honored on behalf of the Palestinian community in Kuwait and myself to covey congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, may Allah bring it back with more blessings and security for all, and more prosperity for our beloved Kuwait under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.”