Palestinian Ambassador congratulates Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Palestine to Kuwait Rami Tahboub congratulated retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on being appointed as Kuwait’s new prime minister. “On behalf of the Palestinian community in Kuwait and myself, I am honored to convey congratulations to His Excellency retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the confidence put in him by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, naming him Prime Minister of Kuwait,” the Ambassador said in a statement. “I wish His Excellency success in his nest duties for the sake of Kuwait and its beloved people. May Allah protect Kuwait and its people from all evil.”
