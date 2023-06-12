Palestinian envoy lauds successful product festival

KUWAIT: The Palestinian products festival has concluded Saturday after a five-day run. The event was organized by the Palestinian Embassy in cooperation with women’s cultural social society at its premises under the patronage of Ambassador Rami Tahboub and was held from June 6 until June 10. The Ambassador lauded the success of the festival, thanking Kuwaiti citizens for visiting the exhibition and their confidence in the Palestinian products.

He thanked Kuwait and its ministries of concern for facilities given to the embassy, wishing Kuwait continued security and prosperity. He prayed for the safety of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also thanked the ambassadors and embassies employees who attended the opening ceremony and shopped at the exhibition.