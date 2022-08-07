Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirms Gaza truce

GAZA CITY: The Islamic Jihad announced said Sunday they had agreed to a Cairo-brokered ceasefire to end three days of intense bombardment from the Zionist entity that has left at least 41 Palestinians dead in Gaza. “A short while ago the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt’s commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al-Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh,” senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al-Hindi said in a statement. Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad’s political wing, was recently arrested in the occupied West Bank, while Awawdeh is also in detention at the Zionist entity.

An Egyptian security source said earlier Sunday the Zionist entity has agreed to the truce. The attacks are the worst on Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the impoverished coastal territory, home to about 2.3 million Palestinians. Egypt, a historic broker between the Zionist entity and armed groups in Gaza, negotiated the ceasefire that ended an 11-day conflict in May of last year.