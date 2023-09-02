Palestinian leader underlines deep-rooted Kuwait relations

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has underlined deep-rooted relations with the Kuwaiti leadership and people. The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) noted that Abbas’s praise came during his reception in the city of Ramallah to a teacher-contracting delegation from the Kuwait Ministry of Education.

The Palestinian leader welcomed the visiting delegation, as well as extending greeting to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, valuing Kuwait’s “enduring and firm” stances towards the Palestinian cause.

The delegation of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has hired 531 teachers from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in Palestine. The acting assistant undersecretary of public education and head of the delegation, Osama Al-Sultan, said in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that among them were 211 female teachers and 320 male teachers.

Sultan added that the teachers were selected through specific stages, including conducting tests and holding a series of interviews in various scientific disciplines such as mathematics, physics, and English for males. He pointed out that all the necessary contracting procedures will be completed as soon as the delegation returns to Kuwait, expressing his confidence in the teachers.

He also appreciated the role of the Palestinian leadership in hosting the Kuwaiti delegation during the contracting procedures in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The official spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Sadiq Al-Khudur, said that the ministry, under the guidance of the presidential and government institutions, worked to facilitate the mission of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education delegation.- KUNA