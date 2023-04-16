PAM announces new authorized signee service

KUWAIT: Official Spokeswoman of the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) and Director of Public Relations and Information Aseel Al-Mazyad said PAM has added a new electronic service to register the authorized signee on the Sahel application. She added that the service can be reached through the administrative services list, then registering the signee’s data and signature on the screen without the need to go to PAM departments.

The registration steps include logging on the Sahel business application, selecting the authority’s services from the administrative services, then opening “addition of an authorized signee” and filling in the required data such as file number, phone and e-mail then registering the electronic signature.

If the applicant was the administrator of the file, they should select (administrator) and in this case the application will be approved automatically, but if the applicant is not the file administrator the power of attorney transaction number will be registered and a copy of the power of attorney issued by the justice ministry at the request of the administrator should be attached to the application. There will be a 24-hour wait for the justice ministry to verify the power of attorney information, then the application will be sent automatically to the labor department where the file belongs.