PAM mulls 3-month iqama for some expats to find new jobs

KUWAIT: The Public Authority of Manpower is mulling a plan to grant temporary three-month residency permits to workers of insolvent companies so they can find new sponsors. PAM is preparing a new platform (application) to register workers employed at companies facing liquidation or closure due to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic or other financial reasons, which means their employees will have difficulty transferring their residencies.

Official sources at PAM said the authority has completed coordination with the interior ministry on launching the new application to register employees of troubled companies that are unable to find other jobs for their workers or send them back home due to bankruptcy. Among the conditions to register workers is that they should have any criminal or administrative issues.

Sources said those who meet the conditions will be given a temporary three-month residency permit to find a new sponsor, adding the new app will reduce the number of workers brought in from abroad, particularly on government contracts that require thousands of workers. Owners of such contracts can benefit from those registered on the application and select the workers they find suitable.

The sources said contracting with these workers will be through PAM to guarantee the right contract and legal residency permit are issued. They said workers who are not accepted by any company will be considered to be in violation of residency laws and must correct their status or leave the country before the temporary permit expires, which can be renewed for three more months.