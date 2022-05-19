PAM participates in college career fair

By Yousuf Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower participated in the job opportunities exhibition that was held at the science college of Kuwait University, Shadadiya campus. The event was held under the title ‘Science Expo’ on May 18th and 19th.

As PAM is keen to reform the marketplace in Kuwait, and to contribute to extending all types of services to universities in order to support graduates from various colleges, it participated in the ‘Science Expo’ for science college graduates to open opportunities for students training and give consultations in all fields as well as provide high skills and support the human development process.

In addition, its participation came to qualify graduates through training programs and guidance sessions in order to improve their skills and guide them to work in the private sector according to their majors. PAM thanked the college of science for its effective role in encouraging graduates to work in the private sector.