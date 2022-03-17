PAM, Sierra Leone Embassy ink MoU

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Embassy of Sierra Leone on recruiting private sector and domestic workers during a meeting held yesterday. PAM plans to open channels for recruiting workers from new countries and increase the number of countries from which Kuwait recruits laborers for both the private and domestic sectors.

The meeting concluded with drafting the final form of the bilateral agreement on the procedures that will be taken to realize this agreement. PAM was represented by Director of International Relations Jaber Al-Ali, Director of the Recruiting Department Naser Al-Musawi, legal researcher Abdulaziz Mohammed and other officials. Sierra Leone was represented by officials from the embassy.