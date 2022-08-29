PAM teams tour Mutlaa to enforce outdoor work ban

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) launched its final sudden inspection campaign on Monday at open work sites in Mutlaa to enforce the decision of prohibiting laborers from working in open areas from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Ten warnings were issued.

Hamad Al-Mekhyal, Head of the Occupational Safety Department of PAM in Jahra governorate, told Kuwait Times that based on resolution no. 535 of 2015 which stipulates that the employer is prohibited to force laborers to work in open sites from 11 am to 4 pm from June 1 to Aug 31, the PAM team went on a sudden inspection campaign in order to protect them from working under harsh climatic conditions, which could threaten their safety.

“The National Center for Occupational Health and Safety of the Public Authority for Manpower has formed a team to examine the extent to which companies and workers are committed to implementing this decision. The team was present from the first of June until today to implement the decision and inspect areas. We have warned more than 460 companies, including 600 workers, for violations. So far, we have not had any repeat violations, and the commitment on the part of the companies was 100 percent. Every month, the number of violations decreased,” Mekhyal pointed out.

The occupational safety team held sudden visits to several worksites to give written warnings to those working there during the ban hours under the sun and dust. The workers will not be sanctioned – only the company and the contractors. If the violation persists, legal action will be taken and fines will be imposed, ranging from KD 100 to 200 per worker, paid by the company.

From August 21 to 27, inspection teams toured 20 worksites and cited 20 laborers working during the ban hours, adding 20 companies were warned for the first time. Mekhyal said violating companies comply at a rate of 100 percent after they are warned, calling on the public to cooperate with it in reporting any laborers working during the ban period on the hotline 99523590.