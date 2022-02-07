Parents weigh in on online education experience

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Since the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents have slowly accepted the reality that classes will continue to be held online. Students face several challenges, from Internet connectivity, speed, the devices they use, assignments to complete and workbooks to fill, to time spent on the computer, playing computer games and social media use. Also, teachers are reportedly giving more homework than they would if classes were held on campus.

Online school is more than just a huge change – it’s an emotional burden on many students and parents. Raquel, a Filipino mother of three, has embraced the changes, but is hoping for normalcy and on-campus classes to return soon. “I stopped pushing my kids to their limits. I don’t want to add more burden on them. This is an extraordinary time and requires understanding,” said Raquel, who is a working mother.

Before the pandemic, Raquel said she used to challenge her children to do well in school in exchange of rewards. “I stopped being a pushy parent because I see their daily struggles with online classes. I hate seeing my kids getting exhausted on the computer. Once my eldest daughter, who is 16 years old, was crying and hiding in the room. She said was that she was very tired and experiencing difficulties in studying online. I never experienced what they are going through, so after giving her a big hug, I went straight to the bathroom and cried too,” she admitted.

“I understand her perfectly because I am a working mother. I have tasked her to watch over and help her two younger siblings (a 14-year-old sister and 8-years-old brother). When I come home from work, we review all their subjects and help them in their assignments,” Raquel said. Her husband helps in performance-based assessments and projects.

For a Syrian-Lebanese couple, studying online is tough. Mona said most of the time she looks after the needs of her two children. She is also a working mother, while her husband runs a small auto mechanic business. “After I come home from my job, I immediately cook dinner; if I’m too exhausted, I order from a restaurant. I do not bother my husband if he is relaxing or watching Netflix or football matches, as he would be angry,” she said.

Mona’s children are in grades 8 and grade 10 respectively. “Once I had a problem with my daughter, who said she doesn’t want to attend online classes at all. I came to know that for two days, she only showed herself during attendance, but would switch off the camera and play games with friends on social media. When I confronted my daughter about it, she said she was fed up and doesn’t understand anything. I didn’t know what to do – I just cried,” she recalled.

But there are some who see the advantages of online classes. Romeo, a father of two, said while there are many negative comments about remote learning, he sees more benefits for his children. “My kids no longer travel back and forth to school, so there is less hassle. I also save money on transportation and no longer have to give them an extra allowance,” he said. Romeo added because they are now studying at home, his children can concentrate more on their assignments. But he conceded that overexposure to the computer can have a negative impact.