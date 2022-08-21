‘Park and Ride’ application to control traffic

KUWAIT: A request to use a new application where drivers can park their cars in designated areas and use buses to take them to their destination has been sent by a member of Kuwait Municipality Aliya Al-Farsi as part of the fourth infrastructural plan for Kuwaiti for 2040. “The project will improve our public transport system and road traffic, thereby decreasing environmental pollution by designating land and spaces for this purpose, which will be in accordance to the country’s vision for the future to turn Kuwait into a financial center,” the request said.

The service will be spread throughout six studied areas across all governorates, with the possibility of further expanding the service in the future. “The project consists of multistorey parking lots and special parking spaces for high-quality buses where drivers can park their cars and take the bus to their destination. Moreover the project will also provide commercial spaces,” Farsi said.

The service will be provided in Khaldiya, Adailiya, Jabriya, South Sabahiya, West Abu Fatira and Jahra. “The parking lots will not exceed 80 percent of the space, while 15 percent will be designated for buses and the rest will be for commercial activities,” Farsi’s request included. “The service will ensure comfort and security, as well as time for people to read during the trip instead of worrying about traffic,” she added

A campaign at Kuwait University titled ‘Park-Ride-Read’ was started and surveys are currently underway in order to make the service more relevant to drivers, and whether it will be used or ignored. “The request comes after increasing concerns over Kuwait’s rapid urban development, which puts pressures on institutions, resulting in increased traffic, increased accidents and an increase in air pollution,” Farsi clarified. This service is currently being provided in many countries worldwide.