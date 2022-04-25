Parliament Speaker lauds Kuwait Amir’s directives

KUWAIT: Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem extolled the valuable directives and contents of the speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan. The speech was delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on behalf of His Highness the Amir.

Of the most important points in the Amir’s speech are renewing the emphasis of maintaining the national unity described by His Highness the Amir as a “fence and fortress”, and the cohesion of Kuwaitis, Ghanem said. His Highness the Amir reiterated of preserving security and stability of Kuwait in light of the constitution and the democratic path, and this shows keenness of the political leadership on assuming its historical responsibility, he added. During the speech, His Highness the Amir focused on the challenges facing the country and the people, Ghanem said, stressing obedience to His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir had urged the people of Kuwait to unify and cooperate in face of any challenges. “Our unity is the most powerful weapon to preserve our dear homeland. National unity is a fence that protects Kuwait and the Kuwaitis and a fortress to confront adversity and face challenges,” said His Highness. During his speech, His Highness the Amir also noted that reform in the country has steps and paths, and that it does not happen overnight, and it will still require great effort, patience and solidarity.

“We will spare no effort in order to protect the capabilities and gains of our beloved homeland, and we will not hesitate to take any decision that guarantees the country’s security and stability in light of our authentic democratic approach, our sound constitution, and our ancient customs and norms,” His Highness added. “In these blessing nights of Ramadan, we proudly recall our Late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praying Allah to bestow mercy on his soul, accept our fasting and righteous acts, protect our homeland and maintain further security and prosperity to the country,” said His Highness. In addition, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to return this good occasion to Arab and Muslim nations with further blessings and goodness. – KUNA