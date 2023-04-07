Partnership with Kuwait created successful programs, initiatives: WHO

Kuwait: The World Health Organization (WHO) appreciated its cooperation and partnership with Kuwait, which resulted in many programs and initiatives over the years, especially establishing WHO’s office in Kuwait.

Establishing the office allowed WHO to enhance cooperation with the Ministry of Health to develop healthcare in the country, WHO’s representative in Kuwait Dr. Asad Hafeedh told KUNA on Friday, on the occasion of the World Health Day.

“While celebrating the World Health Day, which also marks the organization’s 75th anniversary, we underline the importance of partnership in providing everyone with a healthier life,” said Hafeedh, pointing out the benefits of cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The past decades saw many achievements in the health sector, including eliminating smallpox, reducing the rate of polio by 99 percent and saving millions of people through vaccinating children, he noted.

The World Health Day is celebrated every April 7, commemorating the establishment of WHO in 1948, with the “health for everyone” as this year’s slogan.